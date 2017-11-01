TV Shows

‘NCIS’ Fans React to This Week’s Gross Opening

This week’s Halloween episode of NCIS hit viewers with creepy vibes right out of the gate.The […]

By

This week’s Halloween episode of NCIS hit viewers with creepy vibes right out of the gate.

The episode, entitled “Trapped,” starts off with a few golfers trying to move a tractor from their course. Hopefully, it’s stuck on something.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The men raise up the tractor’s side mowers, they discovered a battered and cut up male body.

Up Next: ‘NCIS’ Fans Are Loving Maria Bello’s New Character

It turns out the body was an employee of the golf club who also had a job on base, so the team begins to investigate.

The sight of the body grossed out many viewers, and the situation of discovering a body under your lawn mower was just eerie.

So, as always, fans took to Twitter to react to the scene.

See some of the fan reactions below.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts