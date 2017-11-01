‘NCIS’ Fans React to This Week’s Gross Opening

This week’s Halloween episode of NCIS hit viewers with creepy vibes right out of the gate.

The episode, entitled “Trapped,” starts off with a few golfers trying to move a tractor from their course. Hopefully, it’s stuck on something.

The men raise up the tractor’s side mowers, they discovered a battered and cut up male body.

It turns out the body was an employee of the golf club who also had a job on base, so the team begins to investigate.

The sight of the body grossed out many viewers, and the situation of discovering a body under your lawn mower was just eerie.

So, as always, fans took to Twitter to react to the scene.

See some of the fan reactions below.

#NCIS that’s one hell of a jam — Mar Enrile (@MarEnrile) November 1, 2017

What the hell?!! 2 of them dudes found a male body!! Y’all better call Gibbs!! @NCIS_CBS #NCIS — Sam Gonzalez (@samgonzalez125) November 1, 2017

I mean, of course there was a body. And that is why golf is a bad idea. Lol #NCIS — Tina (@hermionebenson) November 1, 2017

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.