NBC Reportedly Cancels Another Show

Another NBC show apparently bites the dust. Million Dollar Island, a Survivor-esque reality show, is reportedly not moving forward at the network. The series was first announced back in March.

On Twitter, Joe Adalian, an editor for Vulture, reported that NBC had effectively canceled Million Dollar Island before it could even get started. They described the show, which was based on a Dutch format, as "supersized Survivor" meets Squid Game. It would have involved 100 contestants being placed on an island, with one walking away with the grand prize. Unfortunately, fans won't get the chance to see the show in action, as Adalian reported that "it's not moving forward at NBC."

Back in March, NBC shed some insight on the show and shared that it would involve contestants spending 50 days on a remote island, per The Hollywood Reporter. In the end, one of the contestants would walk away with the $1 million prize for their efforts. The official description stated that it will involve 100 contestants who "must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival, each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player."

When the show was first announced, Jenny Groom, Executive VP of alternative programming and development, released a statement in which she expressed how much she was looking forward to the network's newest reality program. Her statement read, "We're excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC. This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive." John de Mol, founder and chairman of Talpa (the company that struck a deal with NBC to produce the series), added, "I've enjoyed great success with NBC on The Voice, so I'm delighted that they'll provide the perfect U.S home for this exciting new show."