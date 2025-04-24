NBC Rebooting Major USA Network Show

The peacock network is reviving a beloved medical dramedy from USA Network‘s celebrated “Blue Sky” era, with the original star returning to his signature role.

According to Deadline, Mark Feuerstein is set to reprise his character, Dr. Henry “Hank” Lawson, in a reboot of Royal Pains at NBC. The actor will also serve as executive producer on the new project, which reunites key members of the original creative team. Co-creator Andrew Lenchewski and former showrunner Michael Rauch are attached as writers and executive producers, with Rich Frank also returning as executive producer. Universal Studio Group’s UCP division will handle production duties.

The original series enjoyed an eight-season run from 2009 to 2016 on USA Network, following Feuerstein’s character—a former emergency room physician who establishes a concierge medical practice catering to affluent clients in the Hamptons after being blacklisted from Manhattan hospitals.

The NBC revival will take place “several years later” with Hank, “searching for a new purpose in life, about to embark on his biggest project yet.” While Deadline reports that no other original cast members are currently confirmed to return, the initial ensemble included Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty, Jill Flint, Campbell Scott, and Brooke D’Orsay.

This development continues the network’s strategy of mining USA Network’s popular intellectual property. NBC is currently airing Suits LA, a spinoff from creator Aaron Korsh’s legal drama that became a streaming phenomenon in 2023. The new series stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, and Lex Scott Davis, with a potential second season pending.

Meanwhile, NBC’s streaming platform Peacock has expanded other USA Network franchises, producing two Psych revival films and Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie in 2023, with discussions ongoing about further expansions of both properties.

Industry insiders cited by Deadline also report that a reboot of White Collar, which helped launch Matt Bomer‘s career, has been shopped around by original creator Jeff Eastin since February. The project, produced by Disney’s 20th Television, was initially considered for Hulu, but the streamer ultimately passed. Should the series find a home, Bomer and co-stars Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen are expected to return, though formal attachments haven’t been finalized.

The Royal Pains reboot joins NBC’s growing portfolio of programming connected to USA Network’s former “Blue Sky” lineup, which included popular shows like Monk, Psych, Burn Notice, and Covert Affairs. USA Network has largely moved away from scripted programming in recent years, though it currently has an adaptation of John Grisham’s The Rainmaker in development.