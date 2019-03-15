NBC Orders Show Based off Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ Segments

It seems as though Jimmy Fallon is inspiring more than just his fans! NBC is creating a show based on his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon segment “Wheel of Musical Impressions.”

“We love playing these games on the show, and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level,” Fallon told Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 10 episode new series is called That’s My Jam and Fallon will be the executive producer. NBC says it “will be infused with Fallon’s one-of-a-kind comedic style, feel-good energy and a carousel of his classic and brand-new music-based games, featuring a new group of celebrities each week.”

The newly inspired show will run parallel with another popular game hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games.

The idea was first introduced to the network by Fallon’s longtime Tonight Show producer, Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp. Jeff Apploff will aid as the showrunner.

Fallon’s popularity grew from SNL, which turned into his own nightly show — obviously, talk shows aren’t out of the ordinary, but Fallon brought a new feel to late night television. With his comedic personality and out-of-the-box thinking, he not only grew his fanbase but the President of the Alternative and Reality Group of NBC Entertainment, Meredith Ahr, seems to be inspired herself.

“Jimmy reinvented the late-night genre with his one-of-a-kind celebrity game segments that show our favorite stars at their most clever, creative and relaxed,” Ahr said. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers a new set of games and create a weekly party that is just as much fun to watch as it is to play along.”

His quirky games like “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge” and “History of Rap,” the comedians ideas have made quite the impression on late-night viewers — so much so, he even draws in a whopping 20 million YouTube subscribers.

It seems as though NBC is trying to hop on the train before getting left behind again. The network giant originally passed on an idea that Spike — now known as Paramount Network — cashed in on. You may know it as Lip Sync Battle. The reality show was initially inspired by one of Fallon’s segments and pitched to NBC, however they turned it down. Now it seems as though after watching the success of the Lip Sync Battle, the network didn’t want to miss their opportunity for a second time.

Fallon isn’t the only late-night host inspiring new show ideas. The Late Late Show with James Corden inspired Carpool Karaoke on Apple and Drop the Mic on TBS and now TNT. Stephen Colbert even originated the idea of Our Cartoon President based on one of his segments as well.