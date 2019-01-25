NBC Not Airing ‘Blindspot’ Friday Night

NBC will not be following up with Jane Doe and the rest of the Blindspot team Friday night.

The NBC crime procedural mystery drama will not air a new episode Friday, Jan. 25 as the network makes room in its primetime schedule for the Ladies Free Skate U.S. Championships figure skating competition, held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The network will also skip airing a new episode or rerun of drama series, The Blacklist at 9 p.m., as the competition will take over the full prime-time schedule.

Blindspot will return for a new episode Friday, Feb. 1, as the team continues to investigate the latest threats to the U.S., while also looking for a cure to Jane Doe’s (Jaimie Alexander) disease that is very close to ending her life.

NBC’s official description for “Careless Whisper” reads: “An author’s obsession with the team puts them in the cross-hairs of a deadly killer.”

The previous episode, titled “The Big Reveal,” saw the team meeting a doctor who had been faking her death for decades as she alone possessed knowledge of a possible cure for Jane, though one of the unique ingredients for the medicine ended up getting destroyed in a fire at the end of the episode.

The installment also shocked fans — who had endured seeing Zapata (Audrey Esparza) switch sides and work against the team — when Reade (Rob Brown) finally confronted her on her treacherous behavior.

After revealing that the former head of the CIA was currently in a coma, Zapata finally revealed that she had been entrusted with an undercover mission that forced her to quit the team and join the ranks of their enemies. All of her actions throughout the season have been in service of that mission and it was of the utmost importance that the team was not aware, so as to not compromise Zapata.

Despite believing her story, Reade tells her he will never trust her again after this and that any hope of a relationship between them is over. Once she helps the FBI take down their enemies, they are done for good. At the end of the episode, Zapata is released so she can meet with her associate, but instead is intercepted by two men who claim to be from the CIA and wanting to speak to her.

The latest twist left both Jane’s life and Zapata’s in the balance when the new episode arrives.

Blindspot returns with new episodes Friday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.