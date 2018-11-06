NBC Cancels ‘Reverie’ After Only 1 Season

NBC is saying goodbye to summer series, Reverie, after one season.

The science fiction procedural drama starring Sarah Shahi and Dennis Haybert has not been renewed for a second season, an unsurprising turn of events given its low ratings throughout its first season run.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series premiered on May 30 and averaged 2.1 million viewers in Live+ same day, the smallest viewership for an original series on NBC this summer, according to Deadline.

From the creator of Extant, Mickey Fisher, Reverie told the story of Mara Kint (Shahi), a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior who became a college professor after facing a traumatic personal tragedy.

Her life went on a different, exciting direction after her former boss Charlie Ventana (Haysbert) enlists her to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced immersive virtual-reality program in which users live inside their wildest dreams. As she worked to save others, she found that could be finding a way to save herself.

Along with the leads, the cast also included Sendhil Ramamurthy, Jesica Lu and Kathryn Morris.

The series was created and executive produced by Fisher. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the poppet. Tom Szentgyorgyi, Brooklyn Weaver, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also executive produced. The show was produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, three of the eight comedies and dramas ordered for 2017-18 season received second season orders — A.P. Bio, Good Girls and Will & Grace.

For the 2018-19 season, new series for the network have been more successful, including drama series Manifest, which is currently broadcast television’s No. 1 new drama. The mystery drama recently received an order for a full season, as well as medical drama New Amsterdam starring Ryan Eggold.

Manifest tells the story of a flight that was supposed to land in 2013, but does not land until 2018 after only experiencing minor turbulence. When the flight lands, everyone aboard has not aged a day. The passengers soon learn that adjusting to life is not easy, especially when they start hearing voices and seeing things that slowly lead them to the truth.

The new series stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athen Kardanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Based on a memoir by Eric Manheimer, New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he takes over as medical director of one of the country’s oldest public hospitals. He plans to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy in order to provide better care to the hospital’s patients.

Along with Eggold, the series also stars Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocki Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.