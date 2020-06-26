NBC Axes 'Council of Dads,' and Fans Are Devastated

The council of fans who supported Council of Dads during its short-lived run on NBC came out in force moments after the show's cancelation was made official. The ensemble drama, which told the story of a group of friends helping a widow raise her children, was based on the book by Bruce Feiler and was canceled Thursday night. Fans quickly began using the hashtag "Save Council of Dads" in the hope to keep the show alive.

Council of Dads starred Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead) as Dr. Robin Perry, whose husband Scott (Tom Everett Scott) was diagnosed with cancer. During his final days, the couple brought together a "council" of dads to help raise their four children. J. August Richards, Clive Standen and Michael O'Neill played the dads, while Michele Weaver, Emjay Anthony, Thalia Tran and Blue Chapman starred as the Perrys' children. Hilarie Burton, Steven Silver and Kevin Daniels also starred.

Richards broke the news that the show was canceled in a heartfelt Instagram post. After thanking creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan for telling a story about diverse characters, he also thanked fans for their support of the show. "I also want to thank YOU! Yes, YOU! I took a big risk and you let me know you have my back... And, in truth, what more could a person ask for???" he wrote. "Love y'all! Seriously."