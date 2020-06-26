NBC Axes 'Council of Dads,' and Fans Are Devastated
The council of fans who supported Council of Dads during its short-lived run on NBC came out in force moments after the show's cancelation was made official. The ensemble drama, which told the story of a group of friends helping a widow raise her children, was based on the book by Bruce Feiler and was canceled Thursday night. Fans quickly began using the hashtag "Save Council of Dads" in the hope to keep the show alive.
Council of Dads starred Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead) as Dr. Robin Perry, whose husband Scott (Tom Everett Scott) was diagnosed with cancer. During his final days, the couple brought together a "council" of dads to help raise their four children. J. August Richards, Clive Standen and Michael O'Neill played the dads, while Michele Weaver, Emjay Anthony, Thalia Tran and Blue Chapman starred as the Perrys' children. Hilarie Burton, Steven Silver and Kevin Daniels also starred.
Richards broke the news that the show was canceled in a heartfelt Instagram post. After thanking creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan for telling a story about diverse characters, he also thanked fans for their support of the show. "I also want to thank YOU! Yes, YOU! I took a big risk and you let me know you have my back... And, in truth, what more could a person ask for???" he wrote. "Love y'all! Seriously."
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Why do good shows keep getting cancelled (especially after just one or two seasons)?!#CouncilOfDads is literally one of the BEST SHOWS ON TV RIGHT NOW! What is wrong with you, @nbc?@peacockTV, @hbomax, @TheCW, @netflix, PLEASE someone #SaveCouncilOfDads! https://t.co/Gzjjf84ePg— Spectra Phantom (@DeltaHeliolisk) June 26, 2020
Although the series has its fans, its live audience was not big enough for NBC to bring it back. The show averaged just 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, reports TVLine. The show ranked next-to-last in the rating among NBC's 2019-2020 dramas and was 11th in total viewers. Still, the show's fans hope it could live on at a streaming service. It was produced by NBC's sister company Universal Television with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.prevnext
prevnext
How can anyone at @nbc watch this episode of @CouncilofDads and want to cancel it?!? C’mon, Paul (Telegdy), sometimes things are more important than money!! This is exactly the type programming the country needs, now more than ever!! Do the right thing!! #SaveCouncilOfDads pic.twitter.com/4CUVvAYtnA— Dustin M. Bergmann (@CrazyAntGuy1970) June 26, 2020
prevnext
No #SaveCouncilOfDads it deserves another season please help us save this wonderful show!!! 🙏🙏 #CouncilofDads https://t.co/YBRCmgxYPe— Chelsea Anderson.♥️ (@ChelseaAMusic) June 26, 2020
prevnext
I have not given up hope that it will be picked up by another network or a streaming service. This show is too special to be canceled. #saveCouncilofDads #renewCoincilofDads— Michelle Viau (@minovisa) June 26, 2020
prevnext
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 NNNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #CouncilOfDads #renewcouncilofdads #savecouncilofdads https://t.co/UnVI3F0BrX— Michelle Viau (@minovisa) June 26, 2020
prev
Noooooo!!! I love this show!!! @nbc this is a huge mistake!!! #SaveCouncilOfDads— JustineInFlorida (@Justine34711) June 26, 2020