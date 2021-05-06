Late Night Talk Show Canceled After 2 Seasons, Possible Revival at Netflix

✖

A Little Late with Lilly Singh is coming to an end at NBC. The late-night talk show, hosted by YouTube personality Lilly Singh, is wrapping up a two-season run of occupying the 1:30 a.m. time slot. According to Deadline, "the network is moving out of original programming for the slot that it previously called a 'creative playground.'" A Little Late launched in September 2019 as a replacement for Last Call with Carson Daly, making Singh the only woman hosting a late-night show on a major broadcast network. The final episode will air on June 3.

Singh took to Instagram to address the news in a heartfelt and lengthy post. "Two years ago, I embarked on the wild journey of late night TV," Singh wrote. "I knew this show was about more than me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and support. Today, I write to you from a similar place of deep gratitude to share some news. I’m going to focus on the slate of projects my company Unicorn Island Productions is developing, and we’re saying goodbye to A Little Late with Lilly Singh. I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show."

However, Singh had good news to share as well, explaining that she was continuing her partnership with NBCUniversal and had signed a first-look deal between Universal Television Alternative Studio and Unicorn Island Productions. "I’m excited about bringing even more diversity to screen in an even bigger way," Sing wrote. Not only that, but Singh was working on and starring in a Netflix comedy project executive produced by black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

"This is just the beginning; I can’t wait to share more with you but this is all I can tease for now. I’m beyond grateful for your support past, present, and future," Singh explained. Her career has undergone a number of changes since her start on YouTube -- she has now amassed 14.9 million subscribers on the streaming platform -- so Singh is embracing the next phase.

However, she wasn't leaving late night behind without a special thank you to the people who helped her get there. "And to the Late with Lilly crew, I’m so proud of the progress we made in diversifying late night," Singh concluded. "We’ve given 21 people their late night debut this season! That’s pretty incredible and it’s been a true honor."