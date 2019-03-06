‘Nashville’ Returning as Broadway Musical

Good news, Nashville fans — the show is making a return, although not to the small screen.

The drama, which ran for six seasons on television, is being adapted as a Broadway musical, with lead producer Scott Delman helming the production.

“Nashville, with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material,” Delman said in a press release.

The musical will featuring entirely original music from “major Nashville and Broadway songwriters,” building on the television show’s tradition of include original music from Music City heavyweights.

“We are particularly excited to deliver Broadway’s first score of true contemporary country music — a genre that has exploded with mainstream audiences in recent years,” Delman continued.

Delman has previously worked as producer or co-producer on 55 Broadway productions including the musicals American Idiot, Book of Mormon, Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls and Ragtime.

Additional information on the project, including production dates and the rest of the creative team, will be announced at a later date.

Nashville was created by Callie Khouri and followed a group of artists in Music City as they dealt with the pressures of fame and their own personal lives. The series starred Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten and originally premiered on ABC in 2012 before airing its last two seasons on CMT and Hulu.

The Nashville musical will be the first in a series of Broadway productions based on Lionsgate film and television properties, though the company has already expanded into the live entertainment business with events including La La Land in Concert, The Hunger Games in Concert and Dirty Dancing–The Classic Story on Stage world tours.

“Nashville represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman to bring one of our most beloved properties to the stage in our first-ever Broadway production,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate SVP, Global Live & Location Based Entertainment. “It kicks off an exciting slate of iconic Lionsgate properties that we will be bringing to a variety of platforms, transforming them into events that will expand the viewing experience for their fans and take our already successful live entertainment business to the next level.”

Photo Credit: ABC