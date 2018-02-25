TV Shows

Hollywood Mourns ‘One Day at a Time’ Star Nanette Fabray

Hollywood stars paid tribute to Nanette Fabray, who died on Thursday at age 97. She was remembered for her charming performances and ability to entertain audiences.

Fabray died at her home in Palos Verdes, California home, her son, Dr. Jamie McDougall, told the New York Times on Friday.

The actress, who was born Ruby Nanette Bernadette Theresa Fabres, was best known for her performances on the stage and small screen. She won three Emmys for Caesar’s Hour in 1956 and 1957 and earned a Tony for Love Life in 1949. Fabray also starred in several films, including the 1953 Fred Astaire classic, The Band Wagon.

Her best-known television role came later in her career, when she starred on Norman Lear’s One Day At A Time as Katherine Romano. She retired after appearing on Coach in the early 1990s.

Fabray was remembered by her contemporaries, including Carl Reiner, who worked with her on Caesar’s Hour in 1957 and 1958. “I was so saddened to learn of the passing of Nanette Fabray at 97. So enjoyed working in sketches with her and Sid Caesar on Caesar’s Hour in 1957-1958,” he wrote.

Michael McKean called Fabray “pretty awesome.”

VEEP writer Frank Rich said he will “never forget” Fabray’s performance in Irving Berlin’s last musical, Mr. President.

Marlee Matlin praised Fabray for helping deaf and hard of hearing audiences. Fabray herself had hearing problems during her life. During an episode of The Carol Burnett Show, Fabray signed “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” while singing it.

She also signed “I love you” during her appearances on The Hollywood Squares, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Shaun Cassidy recalled spending New Year’s Eve at Fabray’s house as a child.

“There was always a massive crafts table where she encouraged us kids to build our own hats and horns and whatever. What a beautiful force of life she was,” he wrote.

“Godspeed, Nanette Fabray,” Nancy Sinatra wrote, adding a crying emoji.

“What a gal,” Shameless star Sharon Lawrence wrote.

SAG-AFTRA and the Tony Awards also paid tribute to Fabray’s career. She received the Screen Actors Guild’s lifetime achievement award in 1987.

