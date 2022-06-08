'My Wife and Kids': Jen Freeman's Latest Project Revealed

✖

Jennifer Freeman is known mostly for her role as Claire Kyle on the hit ABC sitcom My Wife & Kids. She joined the show in its second season. Freeman replaced actor Jazz Raycole. At the time, the network executives alleged Raycole chose to pursue other options. Kyle starred as the ditsy middle child of the Kyle clan. Since the show ended, she's been on a personal healing journey.

Following a tumultuous divorce and after giving birth to her daughter Isabella, Freeman filed for divorce from former NBA star, Earl Watson. She allegef infidelity. There was also some domestic violence that made the headlines for allegedly attacking Watson. Now, she is sharing her experiences to help other women via her podcast Be Free.

It appears the podcast is a rebrand of an initial idea she had last year. She hosts the podcast with Marie Michel. "I went through a divorce," Freeman told to JaGurl TV. " I wanted to take responsibility for the part I played in the marriage not working out, it's easy to blame another person. You need to take responsibility for yourself, so I did that…I wanted to really work on myself and getting to the root of why I had the issues that I had, I really was depressed, I had a lot of hurts …even before my marriage… I wanted to allow myself the freedom, and the space, and the time to be able to heal properly."

In her journey, she learned she needed to live life to the fullest. Her journey included a vow of celibacy, re-committing to her faith, and honing in on her acting career.

"In that process and that journey," she added. "I discovered so much about myself, I hadn't been living the fullest that I thought I could be living. I mean I had just been kind of existing, I was numb, I had done a lot of things to numb myself."

The podcast is branded as honest girlfriend conversation. In each episode, Freeman and Michel "unravel the most intimate topics of life through conversation and wine."

Since the show, Freeman has starred in You Got Served alongside Omarion and other members of B2K. She also has participated in a number of television holiday films.