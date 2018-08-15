‘Murphy Brown’ Teaser Promises ‘Colorful’ New Episodes

A new teaser for CBS’ reboot of ’90s sitcom Murphy Brown is promising colorful new episodes.

When Candice Bergen returns to TV screens to head the new Murphy in the Morning news show, fans of the popular sitcom, which originally aired from 1988-1998, can expect a world that is “a little more colorful.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When #MurphyBrown returns, the world will get a little more colorful! pic.twitter.com/09xQBUkoS5 — Murphy Brown (@MurphyBrownCBS) August 14, 2018

In a new teaser for the reboot, which was originally announced by the network in January, the cast steps out from the long-dreaded SMPTE color bars as a narrator exclaims “Do not adjust your sets.”

While it is not known what exactly will make the new world of Murphy Brown more colorful, executive producer Diane English recently teased at the Television Critics Association press tour that the premiere episode would see one surprise celebrity guest. English would not divulge who the guest is, but some fans have speculated that it could be former Vice President Dan Quayle, who famously criticized the show during the 1992 presidential campaign for making Murphy Brown a single mother.

As Murphy Brown enters into the world of 24-hour cable, she will also continue to tackle hard-pressing issues, continuing the tradition of weaving in real-life political headlines into the series. In an episode titled “Hashtag Murphy Too,” the series will tackle the #MeToo movement. It has also been stated that Murphy Brown will tackle the war on the press, with English stating that the First Amendment is “under attack like I’ve never seen before.”

Aside from starring Bergen as Murphy, the series will also see several other returning cast members, including Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana, Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood, and Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg.

Jake McDorman will join the series as Murphy’s now-adult son, Avery Brown, who is following in his mother’s footsteps and diving head-first into the world of journalism. Nik Dodani will star as social media director Pat Patel, while Tyne Daly will portray Phyllis, the sister of bar owner Phil.

The series originally aired for 10 seasons from 1988 – 1998, ending before the era of social media was ushered in. When Murphy Brown returns with its 13-episode 11th season, the cast will be launched into a new political climate, the Internet boom, and 24/7 cable news, with the FYI ream working to “draw the line between good television and honest reporting” on their new morning show.

Murphy Brown premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.