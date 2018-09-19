‘Murphy Brown’ Premiere on CBS Will Get 5 Extra Minutes

The premiere of CBS’ Murphy Brown revival will reportedly be getting five extra minutes of screen time.

According to Deadline, the debut “extended” episode will air at 9:30 p.m. ET and run until 10:05 p.m ET. Following it, S.W.A.T. will air from 10:05 p.m. ET until 11:05 p.m. ET, and then The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will pick up at its usual time of 11:35 p.m. ET.

The outlet also shared a description of the first episode, which was provided by CBS.

“Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves with her biting take on current events on the CNC cable network’s morning news program, Murphy in the Morning, for which she recruits her ‘FYI’ team,” the network’s description reads.

Murphy’s team includes “lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford), investigative journalist Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto) and her former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg (Grant Shaud). Joining them is social media director Pat Patel (Nik Dodani), who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the team into the 21st century.”

Series creator Diane English recently spoke about the upcoming revival of the show, saying that it will focused “through the prism of the press,” according to Variety.

“We’ve always been a political show with something to say,” she explained. “The first amendment and free press is under attack like I’ve never seen before…and these guys are the press, so we deal with that a lot.”

She went on to reveal that she initially had the idea to bring the show back around the time “when Sarah Palin was running for president” but at the time she “it wasn’t a serious idea at all” because they “only had six episodes” in mind.

English went on to say that the Presidency of Donald Trump, as well as the development of the Me Too movement both directly influenced her motivation to get the revival off the ground. So much so, that one episode in particular directly addresses the topic.

“I don’t think there’s a woman out here that hasn’t had some experience with misogyny or misconduct. It’s a powerful movement, and we wanted to do it justice. The episode is titled ‘Hashtag Murphy Too,’” she shared.

English also addressed the need to update the characters since the world is an entirely different place now.

“When we left these characters in 1998, there was no internet, there was no social media. Cable news was barely getting started, so to take these characters and put them in the world of 24-hour cable news, which is what their new show is, was very rich for us — very, very rich,” English said.

“They’re all in retirement for the last few years and they want to get back in the action, especially now, while there’s so much action,” she added.

The Murphy Brown revival premieres on Thursday, Sept. 27.