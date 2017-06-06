See The First Footage From Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Mercedes’ TV Series

We’ve seen images that tease what to expect in the upcoming Mr. Mercedes TV series, but now AT&T Audience Network has released a featurette that gives us the first footage from the series, as well as has the show’s creators talking about what to expect from the series.

In addition to a few teases of the series and some behind-the-scenes looks at the show, executive producer and director Jack Bender explained the look of the show.

“I wanted a show that was haunting and beautiful, without being style over substance, because the substance of this show are the characters,” Bender revealed.

The director added, “It’s Stephen King writing about the monsters inside the people. it gets pretty dark and out there.”

This year is shaping up to be one of the biggest for fans of Stephen King, with a variety of his projects being brought to life in various ways.

In addition to Mr. Mercedes hitting this summer, there’s also a TV adaptation of his short story The Mist coming to Spike TV, which premieres on June 22.

If feature-length film adaptations are more your style, you can catch the long-awaited The Dark Tower when it hits theaters August 4. Rather than a direct adaptation of any of the books in King’s series, the film will be an amalgam of multiple stories and new adventures.

In September, a new version of It will be landing in theaters, the first update to King’s novel since the 1990 mini-series. The first film in the two-part series will be hitting theaters September 8.

Netflix is also hopping on the Stephen King train with an adaptation of his book Gerald’s Game, which has yet to receive a release date.

Based on Stephen King’s 2014 book, Mr. Mercedes follows demented killer Brady Hartsfield, who taunts a retired police detective Bill Hodges with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again.

Brendan Gleeson leads as Detective Bill Hodges, along with Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) as Brady Hartsfield. Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) is cast as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence (Avatar) as Detective Peter Dixon, Robert Stanton (Mercury Rising) as Anthony “Robi” Frobisher, and Ann Cusack (Nightcrawler) as Olivia Trelawney, with Mary Louise-Parker (Weeds) as Janey Patterson, and Holland Taylor (The Truman Show) as Ida Silver. Kelly Lynch (Deborah Hartsfield), Justine Lupe (Holly Gibney) and Breeda Wool (Lou Linklatter) also star.

Mr. Mercedes will premiere August 9.