Molly McCook Unites With Her ‘Last Man Standing’ Sisters in New Photo

The next episode of Last Man Standing is a festive affair, and star Molly McCook got into the Christmas spirit with an on-screen sister get-together, shared on her Instagram page on Dec. 4.

McCook's photo included herself and co-stars Kaitlyn Dever and Amanda Fuller. "TV seesterly lurve," McCook wrote.

Fuller plays the eldest Baxter daughter on Last Man Standing, Kristin, who now runs the Outdoor Man restaurant. McCook plays middle daughter Mandy, while Dever stars as the youngest, Eve.

(Photo: Instagram/Molly McCook)

In the next episode of Last Man Standing, "The Gift of the Mike Guy," Mike (Tim Allen) tries to get a special gift for Ed (Hector Elizondo), only to learn it is surprisingly not easy. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) also tries to convince the rest of the family that their Christmas traditions are still important to follow.

Meanwhile, Eve comes back home to visit the family for the holidays. It is her first appearance on the show since episode three, "Giving Mike The Business." Since Dever is busy with other projects, she only agreed to return to Last Man Standing on a recurring basis and "The Gift of the Mike Guy" is only her third episode of the revival season.

As long-time viewers know, Eve applied to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and was accepted. She has been at the academy studying for most of Season 7.

"She's in the first episode, [and] she will be in the third episode," Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Abbott told TVLine in August of Dever's role. "Kaitlyn Dever's marvelous and of course she took other work while we were off... She's currently doing a Netflix show, but they're being really, really accommodating."

Abbott continued, "Kaitlyn's working really hard so that whenever she has a break, we will film her. We're going to write... B-stories [in advance] for the purpose of being able to shoot her in a scene and then drop it into a later episode."

Last Man Standing has weathered plenty of casting changes, including with the sisters. Fuller replaced Amanda Krosney after the first season. McCook replaced Molly Ephraim, whose packed schedule made it impossible for her to return for Season 7. Season 7 also saw Jet Jurgensmeyer replace Flynn Morrison as Boyd, Kaitlyn's son.

At the beginning of the new season, McCook initially struggled to win over fans, but she has since won them over.

"I SEE your new #NotMyMandy hashtag. You're right... I'm not THAT Mandy. I'm THIS Mandy," McCook tweeted on Sept. 28. "I get it. I promise to love and respect your favorite show and YOU."

The Baxter sisters and the rest of the Baxter family are back in action on Last Man Standing at 8 p.m. ET Friday on Fox.



Photo credit: Instagram/Molly McCook