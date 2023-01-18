'Modern Family': Julie Bowen Reveals She Underwent Comestic Procedure

When Modern Family wrapped, Julie Bowen took the time to get a procedure done that she'd waited over a decade to have. The 52-year-old mother of three appeared on the Jan. 18 episode of The View and discussed for the first time that she had a cosmetic procedure done to "fix" her stomach after having twin boys 13 years ago. "I also was pregnant on the pilot of Modern Family with my twins, who are now 13," Bowen said. "All I cared about was these little kids, I didn't even notice anything else that was going on. I had a life and boobs I could tuck into my shoes. I was nursing!"

Because of her busy schedule with filming the show for 11 seasons and raising her sons, Bowen says she didn't have much time for anything else. So when the show filmed its final episode in Spring 2020, she finally did something for herself. "I finally got the stomach fixed," Bowen said. "Finally, after all these years. Cause they ripped it open, the twins just ripped it open. And I said, 'As soon as Modern Family's done' — I mean, I was pregnant on the pilot — so when this show is done, I'll get it fixed. It ran for 11 years! So 11 years later, we wrapped on Friday and Monday, they went in, and they do you like a sneaker," The View co-host Sunny Hostin, who recently opened up about her own cosmetic surgery, praised Bowen, saying, "You look snatched. You look good."

Bowen is mother of son, Oliver, who is 14, as well as her twin boys, John and Gustav. Bowen married Scott Phillips, who she shares her three sons with, in 2004. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and split their assets of $25 million evenly between them.

She was awarded the L.A. house, worth $3.1 million, that she purchased after their split. Phillips kept their $5.4 million marital home.

Bowen starred as Claire Dunphy on the ABC comedy series. As in her real life, her character was a married mother of three.