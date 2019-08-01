‘Modern Family’ Cast Poses Together as They Start Work on Final Season

The Modern Family cast has started work on the show’s final season, and they shared a photo that is sure to bring fans to tears. On Wednesday, co-creator Steven Levitan shared a photo of everyone in a pose similar to one they took 10 years ago after the first table read. Everyone now looks much older, especially the younger actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Levitan (@stevelevitan) on Jul 31, 2019 at 1:47pm PDT

“Ten years ago we took the first cast photo outside our first [Modern Family] table read. Today, the ending begins,” Levitan wrote, alongisde a post comparing the two photos.

Notably, Nolan Gould is now taller than his on-screen dad Ty Burrell, while Aubrey Anderson-Emmons joined the cast as Mitchell and Cameron’s adoptive daughter.

Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria, also shared the full photo, adding, “We r back for the last season!! first table read of season 11!!! I [heart] U My Modern Family!!!”

“The last first table read of Modern Family season 11 [crying emojis] & the same photo taken 10 years ago today,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell, added on Twitter.

The rest of the main cast in the photo is Rico Rodriguez, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Eric Stonestreet.

Modern Family will be returning for its 11th and final season in September. The critically acclaimed series was created by Levitan and Christopher Lloyd. The show won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series in 2011 and won the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy every year from 2010 to 2014.

In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Gould said he was “lucky” to play Luke Dunphy, Phil and Claire’s son, for more than a decade.

“We get to spend time and work with people that we love,” Gould explained earlier this week. “There are some actors that are really in it for the craft of acting and they want to expand their horizons and work on as many projects as possible — try as many different things, and I guess I was that way until I got on a show that was so perfect that there’s not real reason to leave.”

Gould even said he would love to play the character in a spin-off, if possible. Surprisingly, ABC has never ordered a spin-off of the popular show.

“I’m one hundred percent on board for a spinoff or a reboot or anything,” Gould said. “I love this show, and honestly I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”

Modern Family kicks off Season 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 25 as a lead-in to Single Parents Season 2.

Photo credit: ABC/Tony Rivetti