Millennials Don’t Know What Networks Are Responsible For TV Shows, But They Know Netflix

While television has always been a cornerstone of pop culture, the way people watch TV has been shifting tremendously. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have taken over the way people view programming, and the younger generation is starting to leave behind classic television.

In a recent study from Anatomy Media, millennials age 18-26 aren’t always able to identify which networks are putting out which TV programs.

A survey spoke with 3,100 millennials about media consumption, and how media consumption affects broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) networks.

The study found that young people who watch TV the traditional way are better at recognizing network brands than those who watch on desktop and mobile devices. The only problem is that 71% of millennials watch content on an OTT device, and 50% of those folks are only watching content on those devices, with no traditional TV involved.

Anatomy Media Chief Executive Gabriella Mirabelli released a statement with the study, saying that much of the problem with brand recognition lies with the networks and their marketing strategy.

“What is interesting is that while networks consistently indicate that the viewer is the center of their thinking, they don’t seem to actually analyze how users truly behave,” Mirabelli claims. “We have learned that on-air promotion is still the most effective means of building brand awareness between a broadcast network’s programming and their brand. As for OTT – outside of Netflix – there is also work to be done as their promotional efforts need to be more precise in order to be effective.”

This is backed up with more evidence from the study, as 65% of young millennials match Netflix shows to the streaming service, while they could only match 31% of the shows from networks like CBS, NBC, and ABC.

