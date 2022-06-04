Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Accuses 'Jersey Shore' Co-Star of Having 'Multiple Side Pieces'

✖

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is going to be stirring the pot between Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangerira. The Jersey Shore cast is reuniting for Jersey Shore Family Vacation and The Situation is at the center of it all. Pivarnick, 35, officially split from Chris Larangeira after previously dismissing a 2021 divorce filing. The season is set to premiere on June 23, and the trailer butting heads with Pivarnick as rumors about her relationship swirl amongst their co-stars. "Oh, I'm a cheater?" she asks The Situation, who fires back, "Yeah, you are! You had multiple side pieces," he adds. "And they all wanted to expose you."

The estranged pair wed in November 2019 after getting engaged a year prior. Their wedding played out on the Jersey Shore spinoff. Their ups and downs were a central storyline, with Pivarnick even claiming in a June 2021 episode that they had a "non-existent" sex life. "I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong," she told her castmates.

During a confessional interview in the same episode, she also admitted that she wasn't confident she and her husband could "get the spark back in our relationship." A month after the episode aired, they filed for divorce, then reconciled.

A source told Us Weekly at the time of them rekindling things: "Angelina and Chris are in a much better place. They're still working out issues, as any normal couple would have, but are both doing well. They spend a lot of time together and at the end of the day are still each other's rock."

It was Larangeira who filed divorce paperwork the second time around. Pivarnick revealed that she didn't know if their marriage would work because he was opposed to going to marital counseling. "[Chris] didn't want to go to therapy for a long time and it was like pulling teeth to get him to go. Eventually, he gives in this season and he goes with me," she told Us in January. "Then I start going to therapy myself, which I really suggest to anybody out there that needs to find themselves or just needs to talk to somebody. I do it every week. I love it." Unfortunately, things didn't work out as hoped.