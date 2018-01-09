Meryl Streep Reveals What Happened When Mariah Carey ‘Stole’ Her Chair at Golden Globes

Meryl Streep confirmed her Golden Globes run-in with Mariah Carey, but she remembers it pretty differently than the pop singer.

“B— stole my seat!” The Post star jokingly told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday. Carey tweeted previously that she took Streep’s seat on her way back from a bathroom trip during a commercial break.

“Yeah I came over and there she was next to [Steven] Spielberg sucking up. She said, ‘Oh my god they made me sit down!’ Because you know we’re moving they make you … Everyone has to drop to their seat,” the 68-year-old and 20-time Oscar-nominated actress said.

Streep likened the moment to a game of musical chairs, but said, “I was left out.”

“I said, ‘No, no. Stay there. I’ll sit on your lap.’ Because you know it looked comfy,” the actress admitted.

Carey shared her recollection of the awkward moment on Twitter during the 75th annual awards show, which she attended as a nominee for her song in animated film The Star.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break… took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg,” the musical icon wrote. “Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…”

Carey said she begged for forgiveness, to which Streep replied, “You can take my seat any time!”

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Streep also discussed Oprah Winfrey’s inspirational speech, during which she “launched her presidential campaign, I think.”

When Kimmel asked if Streep would consider partnering with Winfrey as a running mate, she recalled, “Somebody from the stage said Tom Hanks and he seemed ready to go.”

The pair joked that if they kept the administration in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Harrison Ford would make solid candidates for Secretary of Defense.