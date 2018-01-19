‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Writer Fired for Reporting ‘Toxic’ Show Environment

One of the top staffers on the NBC program Megyn Kelly Today was handed a pink slip on Thursday after reporting the show’s environment had been “toxic and demeaning.”

Writer Kevin Bleyer was fired after writing a memo to NBC human resources claiming that Kelly’s executive producers Jackie Levin and Christine Cataldi were bullying members of the staff, according to a report from Page Six.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m sad to say … the executive incompetence continues — as does the dysfunctional management, abusive treatment, maddening hypocrisy, staggering inefficiencies, acidic and deficient communication, and relentless scapegoating,” Bleyer wrote. “Jackie Levin persists in creating a toxic and demeaning environment, and Christine Cataldi enables and reinforces it.”

Bleyer said the insults hurled at him include “idiot” and “f—ing whiner.” He is a multi-time Emmy winner for writing for The Daily Show and previously worked as a speechwriter for President Barack Obama during his presidency.

“It is a special absurdity — and what some find a hard-to-swallow injustice — that as a team we’ve been lauded for covering harassment stories daily on air, while the staff producing those stories feels so embattled and bullied themselves,” Bleyer said. “As a result, veteran staffers are looking for the exits … Others have told me they’d ask to be reassigned elsewhere within NBC. I should add that many of those who have confided in me have made it plain: sensitivity training will not suffice. Their feeling is you can’t change these tigers’ stripes.”

Bleyer also wrote that if he gets fired as a result of the complaint, he will likely sue the network.

“I know Jackie and Christine previously intended (and perhaps still do intend) to replace staffers who offer any kind of pushback or speak up for themselves,” Bleyer wrote. “I have personally overheard these conversations myself. If that happens — if there is any retaliation at all — I anticipate there may be further action through official legal avenues.”

While Kelly has been in hot water for multiple comments since the former Fox News pundit joined the network in January 2017, most recently for claiming that some women “want to be fat shamed,” she was not accused of harassment in the memo.

An NBC News released a statement to Page Six, saying, “Jackie and Christine are being attacked unfairly. They are both excellent and experienced producers, and have the full support of everyone here. He (Bleyer) was let go for one reason only: he was the wrong fit for this role, as a comedy writer at a morning news broadcast.”