Megyn Kelly’s Lawyers Slam NBC for Contract Claims

Megyn Kelly’s lawyers are slamming NBC for contract claims stemming from the now-former TODAY host’s exit.

Kelly’s attorney Bryan Freedman spoke exclusively to PEOPLE, expressing frustration over how he feels the network has been handling NBC and Kelly’s mutual decision for her to leave the network after her controversial comments about blackface.

“Despite my efforts to handle this process confidentially, NBC News is allowing the media to run with completely false and irresponsible reports that disparage Megyn by erroneously claiming she has ever asked for more money than her contract requires,” Freedman wrote in his statement.

“If NBC News is not the source then they have a responsibility as a news division to correct these false claims. Or are they somehow attempting to use these fabrications for some fictitious advantage in the discussions we’re having? If Andy Lack has lost control, my hope would be that Steve Burke can step in and not permit blatant lies about our discussions to remain uncorrected,” he added.

NBC has since responded to Freedman’s statement with one of their own, disputing his claims that the network has not been professional in their handling of the exit negotiations.

“Unlike Mr. Freedman, who has repeatedly commented to the media throughout the negotiations, we respect the confidentiality of the process, and will have no comment until it reaches its conclusion,” a spokesperson for the network said.

The controversy began over a week ago, when Kelly held a panel of discussion about offensive Halloween costumes and shared her thoughts on the use of blackface.

While speaking about Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps receiving backlash for dressing up as Diana Ross, Kelly expressed that she did not understand why it was a big deal.

“She dressed as Diana Ross and she made her skin look darker than it really is,” she explained. “And people said that was racist, and I don’t know. I thought, like, who doesn’t love Diana Ross? She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day? I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween.”

Following the backlash that then Kelly received for her comments, the ex-Fox News host made a public apology.

“I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.” Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/6hHrvZLNvK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) October 24, 2018

Days later, it was announced that she had exited her position with NBC, and that Megyn Kelly TODAY would not return.