Meghan McCain and Ana Navarro Go Toe-to-Toe on ‘The View,’ Twitter Takes Sides

Before the government shutdown ended on Monday, the stars of ABC‘s The View argued about who was to blame. Guest co-host Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist who has been critical of President Donald Trump, and Meghan McCain got into an extremely tense argument about it.

DEMS HOLD OUT FOR DACA DEAL: A government shutdown is entering a third day after a bipartisan group of about 20 senators struggled Sunday to broker a funding compromise — but who is really to blame? We discuss. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/v3EiAN7zGh — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2018

McCain, whose father is Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona, said it was “partisan politics and government obstructionism at the very worst” for the Democrats to want a deal on DACA included.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is not intellectually honest to say this is completely Trump’s fault,” McCain told Navarro, notes TooFab. “Democrats are playing partisan politics in the exact same way. DACA is a very emotional issue, I agree with you Ana, this should be an easy layup on both sides because of how popular it is. But to sit here and say that this government shutdown has anything to do with my or the Republican party’s love for the troops is just intellectually dishonest.”

At one point, Whoopi Goldberg stepped in to put the brakes on their argument. But it continued.

“I understand that DACA’s a very emotional issue at this point, but most Republicans are on my side on this one Ana,” McCain said. “It’s really difficult for me sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican.”

Navarro, who was born in Nicaragua, said she would have been a “Dreamer” too, which is why it is a personal issue for her.

McCain would not be swayed. She was certain that DACA should not be attached to a spending bill.

“We have another month to figure this out,” McCain told Navarro. “It is partisan politics and government obstructionism at the very worst. By the way, my father and Lindsey Graham, also your very good friends, have been at the forefront of DACA. Please don’t insinuate to me that I’m not on the side of DACA!”

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was a program that protected immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, allowing them to work and go to school here. President Barack Obama expanded the program through an executive order, but Trump ended it. That leaves it up to Congress to pass a permanent bill on it. Immigrants who were protected from deportation under the program have been called “Dreamers.”

Congress passed the spending bill without including DACA, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to come up with a solution to the issue in three weeks. The spending bill only funds the government through Feb. 8. Trump signed the legislation Monday afternoon.

Navarro and McCain’s heated exchange also lit a fire on Twitter.

I’m often perplexed as to why Meghan accepted this job. After throwing a tantrum, she sat there this last segment and didn’t contribute a single word to the discussion. 🤔🤔 #TheView pic.twitter.com/DmYmoLGSzh — Wayne Pittman, Jr. (@Sony12Play) January 22, 2018

Megan HAS TO GO!!! She takes EVERYTHING personal & she questions @ananavarro being “a true Republican” every time she disagrees with her point! It’s ANNOYING #TheView @TheView — BOTUS (@badgaliris78) January 22, 2018

Meghan got the right one today!!! Ana isn’t going to let her question her! Meghan is everything I dislike about Republicans who bury their head in the sand and stick up for Republicans at all cost! What gives Meghan to right to question what kind of Republican Ana is #TheView — CutieMP (@CutieMP) January 22, 2018