‘Mayans MC’: Tony Plana Set for Recurring Role on FX ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff

Tony Plana, one of the stars of Ugly Betty, has been cast in a recurring role on FX’s Mayans MC, a spin-off series of Sons of Anarchy.

Mayans MC is co-created by Kurt Sutter — the creator of Sons of Anarchy — and Elgin James. It represents the next follow-up to the acclaimed biker drama. In it, Plana will play a character named Devante, according to a report by Deadline. Devante is a well-versed consigliere who knows the old ways of the Galindo Cartel. It is his job to protect the legacy of the Galindo family.

Plana became a huge star when he played Ignacio Suarez on Ugly Betty. As the titular character’s father, he held a starring role for the show’s entire tenure, from 2006 to 2010.

Sons of Anarchy became FX’s highest-rated ongoing drama series while it was on the air, and fans were crushed when it came to a close in 2014. Now, Mayans MC will apparently give Sutter a chance to spin a whole new web in the same fictional world.

Mayans MC will not include Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). Instead, it will follow EZ Reyes (JD Pardo,) who comes out of prison and tries to cultivate a new outlaw identity in the Mayan MC charter, on the border of California and Mexico.

Plana and Pardo will be joined in the new cast by Edward James Olmos. The series is expected to premiere before the end of 2018, likely some time in the fall. FX has ordered a full 10-episode season of the series, and there have been no shortage of teasers and announcements so far.

Nick Grad, co-president of FX’s Original Programming, commented on the new development, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.

In March, Sutter teased fans on Twitter, posting a picture showing Sons of Anarchy Star Emilio Rivera back in action.

“The club is ready to #rollout with el padrino,” Sutter wrote. Alvarez played the founder of the Mayans organization in the original series, and fans can’t wait to see how he ends up near the Mexican border for the new spin off.