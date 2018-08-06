Will ‘Mayans MC’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Intersect?

With the Mayans MC premiere less than a month away, many Sons of Anarchy fans are wondering if the two shows will intersect.

During the Mayans MC panel at San Diego Comic Con, Kurt Sutter — the creator of both shows — confirmed that “yes,” the shows will cross paths.

“The show takes place in, actually, real time, so its sort of post-Jax Teller,” Sutter said, adding that Mayans MC picks up “three years or so” after the finale of Sons of Anarchy.

This is notable as it was initially reported that Mayans MC would take place only one year later.

“[Sons of Anarchy] was a big world… and there was a lot of charters. So there will be those kind of intersections which is the nature of the world, because there’s a relationship there between the Mayans and the Sons,” Sutter continued, adding that “we’ll see those points of intersection happen this season and the series as well.”

Sutter went on to say that the most important thing is finding a “balance” because he wants “to acknowledge” the Sons of Anarchy world “and find opportunities to circle that again” but he doesn’t “want to abuse it.”

“There was a few story pitches this season where I got a little greedy and I started dipping into that well, and I had to really stop myself and trust my initial instinct which was to keep it, for now, sacred,” the creator added later joking that in “season four everything is up for grabs.”

Mayans MC will star JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, “a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.” EZ is described as “the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence.”

One intersection of the new series and its predecessor that has already been revealed is the inclusion of Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez.

Rivera first played the character — who is the President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter — on Sons of Anarchy, and he will be reprising it in a larger capacity on Mayans MC.

Previously, while speaking about the differences between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC, Sutter said that he was intent on making the “transition from the mythology that myself and a lot of talented people spent seven years creating and honor that. Because we want to acknowledge where we came from, and those fans.”

“And then balance that with having a show that’s original and different and doesn’t feel like a show that is the Latino version of ‘Sons of Anarchy,” he added, as reported by Indiewire.

Fans can catch the premiere of Mayans MC when it debuts on FX on Tuesday, August 4.