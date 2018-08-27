‘Mayans M.C.’ Shares New Official Art Teasing Season Premiere: ‘Eyes on the Road, Ears to the Ground’

The latest teaser for the highly-anticipated premiere of Mayans MC is here, and we kind of want to hang it in our apartments.

Through the series’ official Twitter account, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff shared a new poster for the show, featuring an animated version of JD Pardo’s EZ Reyes.

“Eyes on the road, ears to the ground [Mayans FX] is coming September 4th. Official art by George Yepes,” the new tweet read.

Eyes on the road, ears to the ground. #MayansFX is coming September 4th. Official art by George Yepes. pic.twitter.com/FnXdNd4LaE — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) August 8, 2018

The new teaser for the series garnered a lot of love on social media, with fans sharing their excitement for the premiere of the new series.

“Can I use say that I love how this show has been using different artists (and crediting them by name!) for your promotional materials,” one user noted, complimenting the promotional campaign.

“You guys are killin’ it with the artwork! Keep it coming!” another user commented.

“True meaning of Art,” another user wrote.

The new series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

During the show’s Television Critics Association press tour panel Friday, co-creator Kurt Sutter said the series will offer many nods to the flagship series, teasing the return of a fan-favorite character for the pilot episode.

Also during the panel, Sutter praised co-creator Elgin James for bringing authenticity to the new series.

“I was very aware that a white guy from Jersey shouldn’t be writing a show solely that takes place in a Latino subculture and it’s not because it wasn’t politically correct,” he said. “It was about what made the most sense creatively.”

He also complimented James, saying that when the two first met to discuss the show he knew almost immediately that he “was no longer the smartest guy at the table.”

Sutter went on to say that he never writes his characters with the idea that they are inherently bad or dangerous.

“I write them from the idea that they’re human beings with complex feelings, complex internal pressures, complex relationships,” he said.

The new series stars Pardo, as well as Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, and Sons of Anarchy alum Emilio Rivera, who will be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter.

Mayans MC premieres Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. But you can watch the premiere early on FX+.