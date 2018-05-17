‘Mayans MC’ Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC, released a new behind-the-scenes photo that gives fans a look at the Mayans crew.

The photo shared on the shows official Twitter page, features a number of the main actors from the show, including JD Pardo, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas and Michael Irby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While no specific premiere date has been set, the show has been rumored for a late-2018 debut. It is very likely that the Kurt Sutter-created series will air its first episode sometime in September as part of the new fall TV season, but that is not confirmed.

Recently, the first official teaser for the show was released and it has certainly generated a lot of fan talk.

Throttle up. Ride with Mayans M.C. this Fall on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/A5MJeop122 — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) May 8, 2018

It features the Mayans MC crew riding down a highway to the tune of a Spanish-version of the The Rolling Stone’s “Paint it Black,” and had at least one fan screaming, “Can not wait!!”

The show has been picked up for a full season order by FX and will consist of 10 episodes, according to reports. If it is found to be a hit with fans, it’s very likely FX will commit to new seasons early on.

Co-president of FX‘s Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the new development, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.

Mayans MC will reportedly be “set in a post Jax Teller world,” where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes (played by Pardo) “is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border.” EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Mayans MC has cast a number of other stars as well. Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Antonio Jaramillo, Carla Baratta and Raoul Trujillo are just a few of the other actors who will be appearing in the series.