‘Mayans M.C.’ Renewed for Season 2

FX renewed the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. for a second season, just four episodes into its 10-episode freshman year.

“Mayans MC is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”



“The Mayans M.C. mythology sprung from the womb of Sons of Anarchy, but anyone who has taken the time to watch, knows it has become its own mythical creature,” added Kurt Sutter, who co-created Mayans M.C. and created Sons of Anarchy.

“It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood and sweat into bringing Mayans M.C. to life,” co-creator Elgin James said. “I’m also grateful to FX, Fox 21 and FXP for their support and faith in me. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season two.”

The show’s cast also reacted to the exciting news on Twitter. Sarah Bolger, who plays Emily Thomas, was one of the first, writing, “I’m so unbelievably proud to be part of this wonderful, thrilling and creatively brilliant show. Thank you.”

Clayton Cardenas, who stars as Angel Reyes, celebrated with emojis and shared the announcement.

The decision was an easy one for FX, as Mayans M.C. has been one of the most successful cable shows of the year. It is the top-rated new cable series among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and topped all male demographics. It is averaging an astonishing 8.2 million viewers per episode across all platforms.

New episodes of the series air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET. In the next episode, “Uch/Opossum,” the titular motorcycle club members have to do a dangerous favor for Santa Madre.

Mayans M.C. is set about three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy. It centers on J.D. Pardo’s Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who joins the club after getting out of prison. Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino co-star.

