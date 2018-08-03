‘Mayans MC’ Promo Introduces Carla Baratta as Adelita

Mayans MC has dropped a new promo that introduces actress Carla Baratta as Adelita in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

In the new promo shared to the series’ official Twitter account, Baratta can be seen posing as the character who is said to have “watched her family die at the hands of the Galindo cartel” as a child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Take a stand,” the caption on the tweet reads, suggesting that Adelita is likely out for revenge.

A number of Sons of Anarchy fans who are excited for the new series have commented on the post, sharing that they “can’t wait” for Mayans MC.

“Only a month away. I’m ready for more Sutter storytelling,” one fan wrote.”

I cant wait man… Its less then a month to go… YEAH!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PzFjtKgcVs — Bones Cross (@BonesDragon) August 3, 2018

“I hope she’s bad ass,” someone else exclaimed, while another cheered Adelita’s “girl power.”

In addition to Baratta, the series will also star J. D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, and Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez, President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter.

Series creator Kurt Sutter recently opened up about Mayans MC, saying that his “goal” with it was to “get the white guy out of the room as quickly as possible.”

“I knew I wanted to do this project and I wanted to bring in a voice that was real and that was not a white guy,” he added, as reported by Indiewire.

This is where Mayans co-creator Elgiin James and director/executive producer Noberto Barba came in.

“I knew a white guy from Jersey shouldn’t be writing solely about the Latino culture,” Sutter elaborated. “Even though it was in the world of motorcycle clubs, which I was very comfortable with and very familiar with. ‘Sons’ was about working class white guys. And even though I didn’t grow up in a motorcycle club, I grew up in a working-class white guy neighborhood. So I always felt I could honor that world and not be full of shit. For me, I knew I wanted to do [‘Mayans MC’] and I wanted to bring in a voice that was real and that was not a white guy.”

Fans can catch all the action and drama of Mayans MC for themselves when the series debuts on FX on Sept. 4.