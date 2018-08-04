‘Mayans MC’ Releases New ‘Paint It Black’ Teaser With Emilio Rivera and J. D. Pardo

A new teaser for Mayans MC promises a clean ride into the premiere, now just a month away.

The clip was posted to the Mayans MC official Twitter page on Saturday. It shows a brief but tense moment as EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) tries to introduce himself to Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera). When EZ holds out his hand for a handshake, Marcus instead places his keys into the biker’s hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gas it up and detail it,” he says. “I don’t want to see a speck of dust, eh?”

After a bemused pause, EZ responds: “yes sir.” As the teaser closes out with a title card and the premiere date — Sep. 4 — a Spanish-language cover of “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stones kicks in. The mournful rendition, “Pintalo de Nego,” was recorded by the group Los Desenfrenados in 1966.

The heavy on-screen moment is meant to appeal specifically to fans of Sons of Anarchy, the predecessor to Mayans MC. The show ran from 2008 to 2014, and Marcus was a main character for all of that time. He is one of the few figures carrying over from that world into this one, as the spin-off is meant to stand on its own as much as possible.

Fans are already chomping at the bit to get back into the strange and treacherous fictional world created by Kurt Sutter. Mayans MC is one of the most heavily anticipated TV comebacks of the year, as fans were distraught when Sons of Anarchy finally came to a close.

Still, Sutter has made it clear that he has closed that chapter, and Mayans represents a whole new story that welcomes new and returning fans alike. On Friday, he spoke at the Television Critics Association press tour, where he said that the distance between these two shows a big part of why the spin-off did not immediately follow Sons of Anarchy in 2014.

“You know, at Season 5, 6 or 7 [of Sons of Anarchy] we knew we wanted to continue the IP,” he said, according to a report by The Wrap. “We knew this was an idea we liked. Both [FX CEO] John Landgraf and myself knew that we didn’t want to do it on the heels of Sons and sort of cannibalize the IP. We knew we wanted to put a few years in between it. We didn’t know how that would navigate around doing another show.”

Sutter was not shy about the fact that he had at least one major flop between the series — The Bastard Executioner. However, he took this in stride, pointing out that it allowed Mayans to come to fruition.

“And look, I joke about it, but the truth is things happen the way they do and enough time had passed where it made sense to now dive into this world. I didn’t have a choice it was sort of decided for me,” he joked.



Mayans MC premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.