Kurt Sutter Excites ‘Mayans MC’ Fans With New Tweet of Emilio Rivera

Kurt Sutter is teasing fans of Mayans MC with a newly posted photo of Sons of Anarchy star Emilio Rivera.

In the photo that Sutter shared to Twitter, Rivera can be seen leading a crew of Mayans while riding a motorcycle.

“The club is ready to #rollout with el padrino,” Sutter wrote in a caption on the photo.

Alvarez is the founder of the Mayans organization, and he is from Northern California where SoA took place, whereas Mayans MC takes place on the California/Mexico border.

Recently, FX dropped a new teaser video and it revealed that Alvarez would play a role in the series. FX also announced that it ordered a full 10-episode season of the new spinoff earlier this month that will premiere in late summer or early fall.

According to a news release from FX, Mayans MC’s will consist of a first season, and will be overseen by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

Co-president of FX’s Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the new development, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.

The new series will reportedly be “set in a post Jax Teller world,” where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes (played by JC Pardo) “is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border.” EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

In addition to Pardo and Rivera, the show will also feature Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, and Carla Baratta.

Olmos will be playing a character named Felipe Reyes, who is the father of series star Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. Bolger will play a character named Emily who is an old childhood friend of EZ Reyes who has now worked her way up in society.

Last year it was reported that the series pilot had to undergo reshoots, which made many fans nervous, but Sutter set their concerns to rest by tweeting, “This was the process for SOA. Shows Fox/FX’s commitment to series. Allows me and [Elgin James] to improve cast, script, and direction!”

While no specific premiere date has been announce, we do know that Mayans MC will debut on FX sometime in 2018.