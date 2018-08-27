‘Mayans M.C.’ First Episode Title and Synopsis Revealed Before Premiere

The title of the first Mayans MC episode has been revealed, as well as its synopsis, ahead of the season premiere.

According to IMDB, the series opener is titled Perro/Oc.

“[EZ Reyes’s] fate is in flux as the M.C. and the cartel find a common adversary,” reads the debut’s synopsis.

Reyes is played by actor JD Pardo, who also starred in numerous other TV shows, such as American Dreams, Revolution, and Hulu’s Emmy-nominated series East Los High.

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC will also star Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, and Emilio Rivera

Rivera is reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter, which he originated on Sons of Anarchy. Relatedly, Mayans MC was created by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, along with former hardcore punk-musician Elgin James.

Olmos’ inclusion is notable as he is a legendary actor with numerous award-nominations under his belt. He recently opened up about the series during a Television Critics Association press panel, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“This show is going to move the needle,” Olmas proclaimed. “We’re more than 22% of the population and less than 4% of the images onscreen. . . We are in a very difficult time. This thing is going to shoot us right through the roof.”

James also chimed in, addressing the idea of Latinos being depicted as criminals, which is something that has happened in film and TV for many years.

“It’s something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since I grew up in a world of gangs and violence and it was something I said I never wanted to do once I became an artist,” he stated. “And then realizing that’s exactly what I have to do as an artist as opposed to pretend it doesn’t exist.”

“A lot of the people on [Mayans MC] behind the camera and in front of the camera grew up in the cycle of poverty and violence and incarceration — I know that I did,” James went on to say. “To be honest, I couldn’t write on The Cosby Show. . . but I do know that I have these stories I want to tell. I have this damage inside me that I have to get out.”

Fans can catch all the action and drama when Mayans MC debuts on FX on Tuesday, September 4.