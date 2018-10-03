‘Mayans M.C.’: Felipe’s Secret Identity Revealed

Mayans M.C. followed up the tease in episode 4 about Felipe Reyes’ identity with a twist most viewers were not expecting.

Spoilers ahead of Mayans M.C. episodes 4 and 5.

In episode 4, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) was confronted by Kevin Jimenez (Maurice Compte), the federal agent his son EZ (JD Pardo) is working alongside. Jimenez wanted Felipe to put more pressure on EZ to assist in flipping a major cartel source. When the defensive father resisted this request, Jimenez blackmailed him with a tease about Felipe’s true identity.

“Seems Felipe Reyes didn’t exist until 1985, coincidentally the same year you got married,” Jimenez says. “No birth records, addresses, schooling, not a trace of you. The only information I do have is on your social security number. And oddly enough, that belonged to woman in El Paso. She died in 1985.”

Jimenez threatened to “tear Felipe’s family apart,” but now we know Felipe is not letting that happen.

In episode 5, we see Felipe confronting another man in a bar. It is apparently Jimenez’s father, who Felipe previously knew.

“I saw your boy yesterday,” Felipe says. “Made me think, maybe we should catch up.”

The man refuses to talk about his son, but Felipe then prods him for infomation about his grandkids.

Felipe then meets with Jimenez in parking garage later on to let him know about his visit. He then decides to come clean about his secret identity and issues a strong threat to the agent.

“I visited your old man today,” Felipe says. “I wanted to feel closer to family.”

Felipe reveals his real name is Ignocio Cortina. He was an inspector for the federal government in the late 1970s and the early 1980s. Felipe then shows Jimenez a photo of himself with another unknown man posing with three decapitated heads.

“My partner and I, we did some very bad things to some very bad people,” he says.

Jimenez is taken aback, and Felipe warns him that he could easily tap into his former brutal instincts.

“I’ve done everything in my power to keep myself and my family from that life,” Felipe says. “Please don’t make me become that man again. Don’t f— with my family, or I’ll ruin you and everything you love.”

Felipe then sends a message on his phone before abruptly leaving the parking garage. Jimenez then receives surveillance photos of his wife and children taken outside of his home.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX