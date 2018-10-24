‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 8 Cliffhanger Leaves EZ and Angel in Trouble

Mayans M.C. left two of its main characters in danger with the law in a tense-filled cliffhanger.

During Tuesday’s episode, titled “Rata/Ch’o”, found EZ (JD Pardo) forced to help Coco (Richard Cabral) out with disposing of his mother’s body, after he killed her for hurting his daughter.

EZ met up with Coco in an attempt to let him know that his daughter had not actually been hurt in the previous episode, but before he could he found Coco mourning over his mother’s body.

He enlists EZ to stay with the body as he handled some club business, with the Mayans debating after Angel (Clayton Cardenas) let Bishop (Michael Irby) and the rest of the club know about their side hustle.

EZ is interrupted by a call from their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) who along with Kevin (Maurice Compte) tell him about the change in the DEA investigation and how he is no longer under federal protection.

“I never thought I’d say this but you need to run primo,” Kevin says. “Get whatever you got and go.”

“Where is he gonna go?” Felipe asks.

“I’m not running,” EZ says. “If they find out it’s me, Angel brought me in. The MC will think he’s a part of it. They’ll kill him too.”

“What are you gonna do?” Felipe asks.

“Protect our blood,” he says in Spanish.

Later, EZ returns to the scrapyard, ready to take responsibility as the mole to protect his brother. Before he does it, he is asked to perform a task just as normal, meaning the club still doesn’t know what’s going on.

“He walking that fine line between genius and just f—ing weird,” Bishop says as EZ walks away.

With EZ’s secret still safe for now, the club goes back to business as usual. Angel and EZ volunteer to get rid of of the mom’s body, and they struggle to get it into the trunk of their car, breaking a taillight.

As they drive away, the cops pull the brothers over and Franky (Edwin Hodge) comes out with a new cop. The cop insists on checking the trunk of the car, and the episode ends with the rookie cop finding the body.

“Are you f—ing kidding me?” Franky says as his partners call in the body.

Fans of the show were left breathless after the cliffhanger, already wishing the ninth episode was airing.

“Rookie cops are annoying. Y’all gonna eliminate him or nah ?” one user wrote.

“How are they going to get out of this one?” another user wondered.

“How am I supposed to wait a week after that ending?!” another user wept.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

