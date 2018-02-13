Emilio Rivera on ‘Mayans MC’ Premiere: ‘No Date Yet’

Mayans MC may have been ordered for a full season, but according to one cast member, there is no premiere date yet.

President of the Mayans Motorcycle Club’s Oakland, California chapter himself, Marcus Alvarez, portrayed by Emilio Rivera, took to Twitter to address a fan question: when will Mayans MC premiere? His answer? “No date yet.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

No date yet https://t.co/9geT3yMkiY — Emilio Rivera (@EmilioRivera48) February 13, 2018

FX ordered the Sons of Anarchy spinoff for a full season in January, announcing that ten episodes of the new series would likely premiere in late summer or early fall.

The spinoff is set after the events of the SOA finale and follows a new recruit named EZ Reyes (Revolution’s JD Pardo) as he pledges to the pivotal Mayans motorcycle club, which alternated between friend and foe of SOA’s SAMCRO.

Fresh out of prison, EZ must carve out his identity after once being his town’s golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

Fans of SOA got a first glimpse of the spinoff in late January when FX released a video promoting all of their original series that are set to air in 2018. In the short teaser, which showed a number of characters and the Clubhouse, fans heard the mysterious line “If the Mayans want a future, we gotta choose a new side,” suggesting that a new era is in store for both the MC and Reyes family.

“[SOA creator] Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Production. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

There have been no mentions of cameos by former SOA characters, but in order for them to appear in the spin-off they’d have to be alive after SOA’s finale — which fans will remember leaves very few options.