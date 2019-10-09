‘Mayans M.C.’ Drops Jax Teller Reference During Tense Rescue Mission

Mayans M.C. keeps Jax Teller’s memory alive at every turn! The FX hit series remembered the Sons of Anarchy hero during Episode 6 as the crew dealt with a beloved character’s kidnapping, as well as Happy’s (David Labrava) return to settle his score with EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas)

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 6: “Muluc”

The episode followed as the Mayans and the Galindo cartel worked together to rescue Miguel’s (Danny Pino) head of security, and former club president, Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) after he was kidnapped by Potter’s (Ray McKinnon) mercenaries.

The episode also saw as Sons of Anarchy’s Happy rode down to Santo Padre to give EZ and Angel more information from Les Packer’s (Robert Patrick) records about who ordered the hit on their parents that led to their mother’s death.

Happy arrives at the club’s chop shop and sends a message to the brothers via Chucky (Michael Ornstein) to meet him outside. He shows EZ and Angel numbers of bank accounts that paid small amounts to the club after ordering the hit. The numbers come from a bank in Sonora, Mexico, pointing the blame to the direction of Miguel’s late father.

The intel is not enough to say with certainty that he ordered the hit, but they are motivated to keep looking into the murder. The conversation is interrupted when the Mayans find out that Alvarez was taken and they spring into action.

Bishop (Michael Irby) wonders why Happy is there since it’s too early for another gun shipment, but EZ makes it seem like the Sons member was helping him out with his parole business in Stockton. Bishop then tells the men what happened with Alvarez and asks Happy if he is willing to help with their predicament.

Happy responds dropping the reference to the beloved Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), and his previous business relationship with Alvarez.

“Jax would want me to help. I’m in,” he says before he embarks on the action-packed mission to rescue Alvarez from the mercenaries.

Happy’s presence throughout the second season of Mayans has lent to multiple references to the show’s flagship series. EZ and Angel even traveled to Charming when they were set on getting answers from Happy earlier in the episode, driving through the spot where Jax and his father lost their lives.

What did you think of the episode’s Jax Teller moment? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.