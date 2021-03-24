'Mayans M.C.': Coco Follows In Mother's Footsteps

✖

Mayans M.C. Season 3 got off to a heated start last week, and fans expected nothing less. From the shocking death of Paco (Joe Ordaz) to the question of whether Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) is ready to walk away from "the life" after he witnessed the shocking murder of Paco. However, something fans couldn't fail to see is the spiraling of Johnny "Coco" Cruz (Richard Cabral). Towards the end of the two-episode premiere, Coco was knocked unconscious at the hands of a drug dealer named Butterfly at a place called Met Mountain, with his fate in question. Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 3.

When Coco wakes up at Meth Mountain, he realizes he's been drugged. The night before, fans saw a glimpse of him being shot up by the woman who apparently recognized him from a prior interaction with the Mayans. Since this is the season fans will get to see who some of their favorite characters really are beyond the kutte, Episode 3 showed a flashback of Coco when he was a young child. In that scene, he was injecting drugs into his mother through her foot, while she encouraged him to never be like her.

After finding a way out of Meth Mountain, those in the community felt sure they would see him again, as his addiction has only grown stronger. Noticeably different, fellow Mayan members check on Coco, asking if he's OK, considering he's looking a lot rougher these days. While a few know about his drug addiction, they encourage him to stop immediately not only for his well-being but because they're tired of covering for him to Obispo "Bishop" Losa. Even though he assures some of the guys he's done and clean, he somehow finds a way back to Meth Mountain, and this time photos are taken of him passed out.

Fans knew this would be a heavy season when co-creator and showrunner Elgin James opened up about what everyone can expect from Season 3, including Coco's heavy battle. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," he told Entertainment Weekly. "EZ [JD Pardo], now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest."

James added, "Angel [Clayton Cardenas] gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." He then detailed Coco's story saying, " Coco (Cabral) spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him. Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo (Danny Pino)." Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. CT on FX.