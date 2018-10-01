‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal

Mayans M.C. was officially renewed for a second season on Monday, and everyone was excited by the news — particularly the series’ cast.

FX renewed the motorcycle gang-driven crime drama after just four episodes had aired, apparently feeling safe that the show was a success. In its short run so far, Mayans has matched or exceeded all expectations, drawing fans into the familiar world established in Sons of Anarchy while adding its own twist, making it somehow still fresh and inventive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a press release on Monday, the network explained its reasons for snapping up the second season contract so early. FX is clearly pleased with the ratings, reaction and fan engagement that Mayans has managed, and they want to keep it going.

“Mayans MC is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

While fans may have been excited by the prospect, they probably were not nearly as happy as the cast themselves, who breathed a sigh of relief knowing that they would have a job for another year. Before long, the actors had all taken to social media to express their glee and their gratitude.

Here is look at some of the main cast‘s reaction to Mayans M.C.‘s renewal.

Sarah Bolger

I’m so unbelievably proud to be part of this wonderful, thrilling and creatively brilliant show. Thank you. @MayansFX https://t.co/X1PZvmJx7X — Sarah Bolger (@SarahBolger) October 1, 2018



“I’m so unbelievably proud to be part of this wonderful, thrilling and creatively brilliant show,” wrote Sarah Bolger, who plays Emily. “Thank you. @MayansFX.”

Clayton Cardenas

“Oooooo hey,” wrote Clayton Cardenas, who plays Angel Reyes. He added a waving hand emoji, a playful wink and a line of sinister devil faces.

Antonio Jaramillo

“Boom! Baby, boom! Congrats to all!” wrote Antonio Jaramillo, who plays Michael “Riz” Ariza. “And thank u to all da fans!”

Carla Baratta

“THIS IS AMAZING,” wrote Carla Baratta, who plays Adelita. “My heart is dancing. Love you all.”

Frankie Loyal

“Hot damn, not bad for a Monday,” wrote Frankie Loyal, who plays Hank “Tranq” Loza. “Much love and respect to all Involved.”

J.D. Pardo

“Thank you FX for believing in us!” wrote J.D. Pardo, who stars in the series as Eziekel “EZ” Reyes. “Thanks to our crew and all the hard work they poured into this. Thanks to the talented cast. Most importantly, thank you SOA fans and the new fans we picked up along the way. This is about YOU the fans. You all made this happen. Thank you.”

Alexander Bedria

“Congrats to @sutterinkand @elginnjames!” wrote Alexander Bedria, who plays Santiago Martin Heimler. “Honored to be a part of this unbelievable cast.”

Kurt Sutter

“The club’s got some news,” wrote series creator Kurt Sutter. “#MayansFX will return for a second season.”