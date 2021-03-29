'Mayans M.C.' Cast Celebrated Emily Tosta's Birthday in a Special Way

✖

Cast members of Mayans M.C. gathered over the weekend to celebrate Emily Tosta's (Letecia Cruz) birthday, who turned 23 on March 26. In a post that Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez) shared to his Instagram, the actor is seen with a number of other fellow castmates, including Tosta, as they celebrated her special day. Other well-known faces from the popular FX series include Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Richard Cabral (Johnny "Coco" Cruz) and Sulem Calderon (Gaby).

"Thank you @gigisbakeryla for making @emilytosta BaadAss @mayansfx Cake," Rivera captioned the posts. "Unforunately we had Steve @momorodriguez bring it in, the video says it all! But it was Delicious as well as the cookies." He then added the other big names who attended towards the end of his caption. In the first video, the cake that was made for Tosta split apart when Momo Rodriguez brought it in and sat it down — playing into his character on the series as Steve, the new prospect.

The second photo showed the cake after it had fallen apart, and the third slide showed the cookies they had made that rocked the Mayans M.C. logo and a photo of Tosta's face on them. In the series, Tosta plays the daughter to Coco, who is currently struggling with the downfall of an eye injury he suffered from in Season 2. Fans have only seen three episodes thus far in Season 3 and are already seeing a side of characters they've been curious about since the show premiered in 2018.

While the cast feel like family on-screen, in a recent exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Tosta explained that they're all like family off-screen as well. "That's exactly what we are. We're all one big family," Tosta said during our @Home series. "And since Season 1, I mean the guys have been so amazing. I obviously spend most of my time with the guys, Richard [...] since Season 1 they've all been so amazing and everybody's so supportive of each other and we're a huge family."

The Dominican Republic-born actress continued to explain how the support of her cast members have made it incredibly easy to go to work every day. "It's just amazing. It really is such a wonderful environment to be a part of." As far as the rest of the season goes, Tosta said that fans will see a "a lot of turning points for Coco" and his daughter, and that viewers need to "buckle up" because it's going to get intense. Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 P.M. CT on FX.