Reports Cite ‘Everyone Knew’ Matt Lauer Cheated on His Wife, But ‘Misconduct Allegations Are a Shock’

After NBC fired Matt Lauer following accusations of sexual assault, sources are now coming forward claiming that the long-running morning show host was unfaithful to his wife.

“He regularly cheated on his wife,” one insider source told PEOPLE. “Everyone knew. His wife lives in the Hamptons and he lives in the city, but we never heard he made unwanted moves.”

Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced the 59-year-old’s termination during this morning’s broadcast. While few details were known at the time, more information has been rolling in throughout the day, Lauer now facing multiple accusations of sexual assault.

“That wasn’t a secret, but sexual [misconduct] is a shock,” a former Today staff member added of the alleged cheating and sexual assault accusations. “He was friendly and approachable with everyone, and was very well-liked.”

The multiple insider sources who have approached PEOPLE with claims that Lauer cheated on his wife allege that it wasn’t a one-time occurrence, but rather something that happened on multiple occasions and that those on Today‘s staff were aware of the affairs. One source claimed that Lauer only had affairs with those he had significant seniority over.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Lauer was fired Tuesday night after an unnamed staffer filed a report against him detailing a sexual assault that occurred in 2014. In a statement released by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack, it was suggested that the anchor’s behavior could be part of a pattern.