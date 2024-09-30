The Real Reason Hoda Kotb Is Leaving 'Today' Show Reportedly Revealed

Hoda Kotb shocked Today Show viewers when she announced on September 26 that she would be leaving her position from Today at the end of 2024. She's stepped in five years ago amid Matt Lauer's sexual misconduct scandal. In her emotional announcement, the beloved journalist revealed her decision was based on her desire to spend more time with her two young daughters, Haley and Hope, TV Insider reports.

"I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she said, noting that while she's done at Today, she'll remain at the network in another capacity.

She continued: "I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

As it turns out, Kotb may actually be leaving due to salary negotiations not going her way. Puck News reports executives wanted her to take a pay cut due to the current landscape of television. She reportedly earns more than $20 annually.

"NBC executives loved Hoda and knew her value to the brand, but also made clear to her agents that such stratospheric contracts were no longer justifiable given the industry's inexorable decline, due in part to the steep ratings decline affecting Today and competitors like Good Morning America," Puck reported. Kotb felt it was the best exit strategy.

Now, many wonder who will take Kotb's spot. "Craig Melvin and Laura Jarrett are both on top of the list to be the heir apparent at this time,' the source continued. "NBC is looking to place one of them in Hoda's position, whomever the audience gravitates to more will be the most likely replacement."