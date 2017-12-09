NBC News Requiring Anti-Sexual Harassment Training in Wake of Matt Lauer Scandal

NBC News is making changes to its employee training process after the allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer came to light earlier this month.

Andy Lack, the chairman NBC’s news branch, sent out a memo to employees outlining a “culture assessment” that will be conducted by an outside organization.

As a part of this evaluation, employees will undergo a mandatory anti-sexual harassment training. The program is described as an “in-person, interactive training on workplace behavior and harassment prevention.”

The decision comes after Lauer was fired from the company after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced and were reported to NBC officials. Other former employees have since claimed Lauer sexually assaulted and harassed them in the workplace.

NBC claimed they weren’t aware of Lauer’s transgressions, which reportedly included inappropriate messages to an intern, until that report. Lack says this assessment will be done “to determine why this was able to happen, why it wasn’t reported sooner, and what we can do to make employees feel more empowered to report unacceptable behavior.”

He added, “The assessment will also look at the questions, did the culture here change over time, and if so how?”

The company refused to reveal the name of the outside consultants who will carry out the training and wouldn’t elaborate any further on the training.

Lack ended the not with a thankful note to employees affected by the scandal and promised NBC News will persevere despite the turmoil.

“I’m grateful as ever to all of you for your professionalism and focus during difficult days,” he wrote. “No doubt there is more hard work to be done, but we will do it together.”

