‘The Masked Singer’: Is Tiger Woods the Monster?

The Masked Singer has its viewers playing detective as they try and guess which celebrity is behind what mask, and people are now speculating that the Monster may be Tiger Woods.

Since Week 1, the Monster has revealed a couple of clues, leading the audience to name Woods as one of the contenders.

He mentioned he was labeled a monster and was forced to take a break from the public eye — which could be referencing Wood’s cheating scandal and famous fight with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, as well as his time in rehab.

The character admitted that when he was on top of his game, the game turned on him, which could be relating to Wood’s winning record before his exile.

He also mentioned in week two that he has ties to both the south and New York City. He did mention that he drove up from the “south” in his “caddy” to get back in the “swing of things.” Woods currently resides down south in Jupiter Island, Florida, and he was driving a Cadillac during his notorious 2011 crash. “Caddy” could also be a play on words with golf caddy. The “swing of things” comment could be referring to a gold swing.

The monster also teased the judges by saying, “I like to keep my head in the game” which immediately made the judges think he could be an athlete.

Something else that the singer mentioned is that it was a “tough pill to swallow” after almost being unmasked in week one. It was made public that Woods has had issues with taking sleeping pills in the past.

Several took to Twitter guessing the monster could be the famous golfer. There have been a wide variety of guesses by judges as to who the Monster could be, including Kenan Thompson, Nelly and Derek Jeter.

The judges: Hmm the monster has on tennis shoes, he mentioned swinging ooo Tiger Woods had a Nike contract and plays golf so it must be NELLY. WTH #themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/gtHEje3F2O — Karintha Styles (@KarinthaStyles) January 17, 2019

The show has only been on-air for the last three weeks, revealing Steelers player Antonio Brown as the Hippo, comedian Tommy Chong as the Pineapple and former NFL player Terry Bradshaw as the Deer. Fans still have 10 more contestants to go and already have theories about several of the shows unmasked singers.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images // FOX