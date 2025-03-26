Cindyana Santangelo, an actress and model known for her roles in shows like Married with Children and ER, has died. She was 58.

First responders reported to the actress’ Malibu home Monday afternoon following reports of a medical emergency. Santangelo was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital, according to TMZ.

Santangelo’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. Her death is being investigated by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Division, though TMZ reported that investigators have no evidence of foul play. Sources told the outlet that Santangelo recently received cosmetic shots at her home, though it’s unclear if those contributed to her death.

The Manhattan-born Santangelo got her start as a dancer before transitioning to appearances in music videos, and remains the only actress to have starred in three top-10 MTV music videos at the same time, per her IMDb profile. She notably danced in the music video for Young MC’s Bust a Move in 1989, and followed it a year later by voicing the beginning of Jane’s Addiction’s “Stop.” Perry Farrell, the band’s frontman, called her “the Latin Marilyn Monroe” in Spin Magazine.

Outside of her contributions to the world of music, Santangelo was also known for her numerous TV credits. She starred on the hit show Married with Children in the 1996 episode “The Agony And The Extra C.” In the episode, her character Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room, inspired Jefferson (Ted McGinley) to get a tattoo on his backside of his wife Marcy’s (Amanda Bearse) name.

She also appeared as Angelica in a 1998 episode of ER. Her other TV credits include appearances in CSI: Miami, Tequila Express, and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane. On the big screen, she starred in the 2003 action comedy Hollywood Homicide, starring Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett. Santangelo’s final acting credit was in an episode of The Bo-Bo & Skippy Show in 2009.

Paying tribute to her on social media, one friend wrote, “My heart aches… will feel your presence in every crashing wave, every salty breeze, and every shimmering reflection of the sun on the ocean’s surface. You were my best friend, my wifey, my kindred spirit. The most gorgeous mermaid in human form… You had a heart as vast as the ocean, a spirit as free as the wind, and a love that ran deeper than the blue depths you adored.”

Santangelo is survived by her two sons, whom she frequently featured on her Instagram page.