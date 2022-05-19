Marnie Schulenburg, 'As the World Turns' and 'One Life to Live' Star, Dead at 37

✖

Marnie Schulenburg, who starred in the soap operas As the World Turns and One Life to Live, died Tuesday after a battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was 37. Schulenburg's representative Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schulenburg is survived by her husband, Succession actor Zack Robidas, and their 2-year-old daughter Coda. The couple married in September 2013. She was diagnosed with breast cancer five months after Coda was born in December 2019.

Schulenburg was born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on May 21, 1984, and was a graduate of DeSales University in Pennsylvania. She moved to New York City to pursue an acting career and quickly found a role as Alison Stewart on The Young and the Restless. She made her debut on the CBS soap opera in February 2007 before moving to As the World Turns the following month. Schulenburg stayed on As the World Turns until the series ended in September 2010. That same year, she earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

In 2013, she joined Once Life to Live as Jo Sullivan. She starred in nine episodes of the ABC soap opera. Next, she was cast as Peyton Adams in Tainted Dreams, a soap opera that debuted on YouTube before moving to Amazon Prime Video. Schulenburg also starred in the 2009 movie Made for Each Other. Her other television credits include Blue Bloods, Elementary, Royal Pains, The Good Wife, Fringe, and Divorce. She will appear posthumously in episodes of Showtime's City on a Hill, according to her IMDb page.

Schulenburg and her family shared details about her breast cancer battle with fans on Instagram. Her family established a GoFundMe account to raise funds for her medical expenses. The fundraiser is still open and fans have donated over $75,000 so far. Schulenburg published her final Instagram post on May 8, telling fans she was released from the hospital to spend time with her mother on Mother's Day. May 8 also marked the two-year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis.

"On May 8, 2020, I found out I had Breast Cancer and truly thought my life was over. Two years later I'm still here and my chances of sticking around her better each month that goes by," Schulenburg wrote. "So here's to remembering that nothing is permanent. To soaking up the imperfections and that the best thing you can do for your child is make them feel loved, safe, and supported just like my mother did for me. Screw the oxygen mask, just remember how to breathe. Sending love to all the amazing Mama's in my life."