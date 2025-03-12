Major Update on Conan O’Brien’s HBO Max TV Show

Conan O’Brien Must Go somewhere, apparently, but HBO Max doesn’t want him leaving anytime soon. The streamer recently renewed his series Conan O’Brien Must Go for a third season ahead of its season 2 premiere.

The comedic travel series was inspired by his “Conan Without Borders” segments that used to air alongside his TBS late night shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first season, the popular comedian starred in four episodes about his travels to Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland, where he visited international friends he met through his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan. This season, he will visit New Zealand, Austria, and Spain.

“Working with Conan and his team on Conan O’Brien Must Go is the trip of a lifetime,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials in a statement. “They’re annoyingly brilliant and no one can make locals feel as deeply uncomfortable in their own country as Conan can… this season in lederhosen!”

Conan O’Brien recently wowed audiences when he hosted this year’s Oscars. He spouted off jokes a mile a minute, like when he took aim at Netflix or when he brought Adam Sandler in for an extended bit.

The second season of Conan O’Brien Must Go will air this May on HBO Max.