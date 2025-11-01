Major FX Comedy Renewed for Season 2

FX has renewed a major comedy.

TVLine reports that Adults will be coming back for a second season.

Starring Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele, the series centers on a group of twentysomething friends who live together in a house where the parents are never home. “The group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse,” per the synopsis. The series was created by showrunners Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, with Charlie Cox and Rachel Marsh recurring.

“Ben and Rebecca are incredibly talented writers, and they have expertly and hilariously captured the experience of being a young adult in today’s world,” FX executive vice president of development Kate Lambert said in a statement. “The entire cast — Malik, Lucy, Jack, Amita, and Owen — is exceptional in bringing it to life in a way that has truly connected with its audience.”

The renewal is not so surprising. Although Adults has only a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it has an 83% audience score and has created quite the social media buzz. The eight-episode first season premiered on Hulu and FX on Demand on May 29, with FX airing two episodes weekly. FX ordered Adults to series last year, and the first season wrapped up on FX in June, so fans have been waiting quite a long time for any news on its future.

“We’re so grateful to be telling this story about a group of friends navigating the hardest, horniest time of life together,” Kronengold and Shaw said in a joint statement last year via Deadline when the show was picked up. “FX comedies have defined our generations, and we can’t wait to show them the consequences.”

Season 1 of Adults also included guest stars D’Arcy Carden, Ray Nicholson, John Reynolds, Will Ropp, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Julia Fox, Tala Ashe, and Lilah Guaragna. Additional details surrounding the second season have not been shared, but it is expected to premiere sometime next year on Hulu. Just like Season 1, Season 2 might air on FX’s linear channel, but a precise rollout has yet to be determined. More information should be announced in the coming months, but for now, fans can watch the eight-episode first season now on Hulu.