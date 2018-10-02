‘Magnum P.I.’ Viewers Weigh in on Reboot After Twist-Filled Episode 2

CBS’ Magnum P.I. continued with a twist-filled second episode, inspiring more viewers to weigh in on the reboot starring Jay Hernandez in the role Tom Selleck made famous in the 1980s.

In “From The Head Down,” Magnum helped out a veteran played by guest star Carl Weathers after his 300-pound tuna worth $350,000. Surprisingly, Magnum learned that the thief also needed his help.

After two episodes, Hernandez and his co-stars are still struggling to find support from longtime Magnum, P.I. fans. However, there are still some viewers who have instantly latched onto Hernandez’s performance.

“I’m going to give it a chance, but so far I’m not a fan of the new Magnum P.I. show,” one viewer wrote.

“Is nothing sacred? There is only one Magnum P.I.,” a critic wrote.

“I’m digging the new Magnum PI,” one early fan wrote.

“Only time will tell if this new Magnum P.I. will be as successful as the original. From what I’ve seen these past two weeks, this remake ain’t bad. Kinda liking Miss Higgins too,” a viewer wrote.

Weathers’ fans were also happy to see him back on television.

“How cool! Carl Weathers is on Magnum P.I. tonight,” one fan wrote.

For the most part, the new Magnum P.I. follows the same format as the original series. The title character is a military veteran who serves as a private investigator in Hawaii, while living in Masters’ guest house. He clashes with Masters’ caretaker, Higgins, who is a woman in the series played by Perdita Weeks.

Magnum also gets help from his best friends Rick (Zachary Knighton) and TC (Stephen Hill). While investigating his cases, he often has arguments with Detective Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang). Kimee Balmilero also appeared in the pilot as the same medical examiner she plays in Hawaii Five-0.

Another big change is Magnum without a mustache. However, there was a reference to Hernandez’s Magnum previously having a mustache. In a flashback scene, he came back with a mustache, but he later shaves it off.

The first episode of Magnum P.I. drew 8.1 million viewers and a 1.2 18-49 rating last week.

Selleck himself has endorsed the series, but is not expected to appear in it thanks to his work on Blue Bloods in New York.

New episodes of Magnum P.I. air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

