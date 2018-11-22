How and When to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018

If your Thanksgiving isn’t complete without watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, fear not– it is easier than ever to tune in and start this turkey-fueled holiday right.

According to TV Guide, the parade will begin airing on CBS at 9 a.m. ET, and run until noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. Cord-cutters can also see the parade by streaming it live on YouTube.

NBC will also be airing the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from the Today show hosting.

TV Guide also reports that there are a number of performers appearing at this year’s big parade, including Ally Brooke, Anika Noni Rose and the cast and muppets of Sesame Street, Ashley Tisdale, Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Brynn Cartelli, Carly Pearce, Diana Ross and Family and Ella Mai.

Jack and Jack, John Legend, Kane Brown, Leona Lewis, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland and Tegan Marie will also appear.

Many classic balloons will once again grace the parade with Charlie Brown, Toothless the dragon, SpongeBob Squarepants, Olaf the snowman and Pikachu all making returns.

Some new balloons will appear as well, such as Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo and Hug from Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles, Little Cloud from FriendsWithYou, Goku from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and Macy’s very own Sunny the Snowpal.

Viewers will notice some new floats as well, as the Fantasy Chocolate Factory from Kinder, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from Nickelodeon, Santa’s Saint Bernards Save Christmas from the Elf on the Shelf, Splashin’ Safari Adventure from Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, and Macy’s Tom Turkey will all join the festivities.

In total, Entertainment Weekly reports that the 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 43 novelty balloons; 16 massive character balloons; 26 float; over 1,000 clowns; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; and a dozen marching bands.