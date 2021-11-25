Macy’s Parade Fans Confused by Random Foreigner ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ Performance

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade always has some interesting musical guests, but this year fans were very confused by what felt like a random performance from classic rock band Foreigner. Delivering a rendition of their hit “I Want to Know What Love Is” the band rode on a Macy’s float with a choir, as well as come robots and dolls. It’s perfectly common for artists to do their own tunes, instead of Christmas songs, during the parade, but many viewers have taken to social media to comment on how bizarre they felt it was that Foreigner performed an old track from their catalog.

“Not sure what was weirder, Foreigner’s performance or the Macy’s Parade NFT promo,” joked director Eric Appel. “It doesn’t feel like the holidays have started until Foreigner appears in the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade… in [a] dollhouse,” someone else quipped. “Sincerely enjoy the time-honored tradition of lip-syncing performances in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I ABSOLUTELY want to see Foreigner ‘sing’ a snippet of ‘I Wanna Know What Love Is’ at 10am,” one more person sarcastically tweeted. ‘Keep it coming!

Me watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "Eh, who cares. They're lip synching. Foreigner? This is lame. Ooooohh…." pic.twitter.com/vuiyzZryCK — Jackie Daytona. Hootie Tootie Disco Cutie 🍻 🦈 💩 (@evil_toast916) November 25, 2021

While many were surprised to see Foreigner at all, some viewers noted that they were among the only stars who were familiar to them. “I turned on the Macy’s parade and so far have seen Foreigner and 3 Who The Hell Are These People?! I am so old. Also… I WANNA KNOW WHAT LOVE IIIIISSSSSSS, I WANT YOU TO SHOW MEEEEEEEEE,” a fan exclaimed. “From what I watched of the Macy’s parade, I recognized Steve from Blue’s Clues, Foreigner, and Santa,” another Twitter user shared. “I may be out of touch with pop culture.”

The perceived randomness of Foreigner’s performance was even the highlight of the parade for many fans, who were beyond thrilled to see them belting out a classic during the big holiday event. “Foreigner on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been by far the best part. And it’s not even close,” an excited watcher tweeted. “Foreigner NAILED it at the Macy’s Day Parade.What a voice! He’s still got it! The entire crowd was smiling.This is the America I love,” another Foreigner fan cheered. “Either I’m getting old or this Macy’s parade is getting worse and worse as the years go by.. but hey.. I rocked out to Foreigner and saw Grogu,” a final Twitter user commented. “Happy Turkey Day!”